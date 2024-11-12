LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectman Bruce Peary at the Select Board meeting on Wednesday evening, Nov. 6, gave some safety tips to pedestrians after he had a close call on the way to the meeting.

“Now that we are in the dark, I would like everybody … if they’re going to walk on places like Moose Hill Road or South Road or any dark road that doesn’t have a lot of street lights, wear something reflective or carry a flashlight,” Peary said. “I almost picked off two people on my way here. They were wearing dark brown and green, and if one of them hadn’t turned around and I hadn’t seen the light in their face, I would have had a hood ornament. And people need to be aware that their safety is in their own hands.”

They weren’t walking on the opposite side of the road, Selectman Jim Long asked.

“Yeah, they weren’t coming towards or walking that way on the other side,” Peary replied. “They were on the car side, and they both were wearing incredibly dark colors. And like I said, if that one had not turned around, they would have been a hood ornament, and my car couldn’t take that.”

Peary added, “I really don’t want to kill anyone on my way to serve the public.”

In other business selectmen tabled a decision on ATV/UTV road access. Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said she looked into the process for opening roads up to ATV vehicles. She was told it is unusual for a town to call, usually it is an ATV club asking for a road to be opened up for ATV use.

“So we really don’t even have to go through that step,” Castonguay said. The ATV club says it would like to ride on these roads, for this distance, and then they bring it to the state, she noted. “So you need to tell me what and where and how far, all that good stuff, and then I can further that conversation with them,” she added.

“For me, I would like to see this tabled so we can actually talk it out some more,” Chair William Kenniston said. “I’ve reached out to a couple of people. I have not gotten any real feedback. I would like to consider tabling until we could actually reach out to more of not just our people that want to ride, but you know, others surrounding. I’d be curious if there’s something we could do that would help connect trails from town to town. That is what I would like to look into.”

Selectmen also accepted $1,419.34 from patrons of Fish Meadow Cannabis. Castonguay said a jar had been put out to collect donations for Thanksgiving baskets.

The General Assistance appendix, which needs to be updated and approved annually following a public hearing was passed retroactive to Oct. 1 as the hearing was not held at that time. The hearing on Wednesday drew no comments or questions.

Kenniston thanked all the office staff and everybody that worked at the polls on Tuesday. “I was there for a part of the day, and that was a lot,” he noted. “That was really intense, watching everybody work. Very professional and courteous, patient. And we are very lucky in this town to have the volunteers we have and the staff we have, because that’s that’s a lot. Be on your feet all day long, dealing with people, helping people, all the people you guys registered. It was really good to see.”

“It was still pretty busy at seven o’clock at night,” Selectman John Barbioni said.

A new voter was being registered at 7:58 p.m., it was noted.

