LIVERMORE — Students in Donna Landry’s first grade class at Spruce Mountain Primary School recently wrote thank you letters to veterans, which are shared below.

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving our country.

Your friend,

Leland

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving the USA.

You are strong.

Your friend,

Mercedes

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being the best army and the best saving person ever!

Your friend,

Bella

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving our country, for freedom and for our lives.

Your friend,

Tye

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being a hero and saving our state.

Your friend,

Nola

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving our state.

Your friend,

Kevin

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving America. I think you are brave.

Your friend,

Hunter

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being a hero. I love you!

Your friend,

O’Shea

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being so brave.

Your friend,

Alex

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being so brave and for being a hero.

Your friend,

Oaklee

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving our earth. You are a hero!

Your friend,

MacKenzie

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for being a hero, I love you!

Your friend,

Amelia

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving all of the states.

Your friend,

Ryker

Dear Veteran,

Thank you for saving our earth! You are strong.

Your friend,

Max