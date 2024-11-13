NO. LIVERMORE — The congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship, Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Oh, Worship the King”, “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” and “Because He Lives”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, “God’s Plan in the Consummation: God Reigns” using the scriptures from Revelation 19:1-10. Pastor Bonnie began saying that God’s plan in our lives have shown up from the creation as God created everything, to hope that God brings His Children, to the covenant God made to us, to the incarnation of God coming as a baby through Jesus, and the salvation that God gives freely to each of us, if we only ask and repent of our sins.

What does consummation mean? It means that when Jesus comes back to rule and reign forever, God’s plan will be completed.

Jesus tells us in Revelation that He is coming back soon and He will reign as king on earth, and He is bringing a new Heaven and a new earth to us. Revelation 21 tells us that in John’s vision, he saw a new Heaven and a new Earth because the first heaven and earth had passed away. God has promised His

children that He will dwell with us forever in our new home He created for us. Satan has corrupted this

world with sin and God cannot be with sin.

God’s plan as stated in His Word, the Bible, tells us that we need to be ready at any time for Jesus to return for us. The Bible tells us that Jesus will come when we will least expect it and take us home with Him to Heaven to live during the seven-year tribulation. How are we supposed to be ready? First, we need to repent of our sins and need to grow in God’s Word. Read what God has to say to us and live our lives for Him. To grow in God’s Word means we need to take time to study and meditate on it. We need to be obedient to God by focusing on God daily.

Secondly, God has asked us to gather together to worship, to make it a priority in our lives. As believers gather together, our focus is on worshipping, praising, and exalting God. Thirdly, God has asked us to lovingly give. We need to give ourselves to others in a way that God is honored and He is pleased with us. He wants us to serve Him in any way that we can. God has opened doors for each of us to serve Him.

Advertisement

Lastly, God has asked us, His children, to go out into the world and tell of His gospel. Jesus tells us to “come”, if we are thirsty to come, if we are hungry, come, if we need forgiveness, come. God is calling us to tell others who He is and what He has done for us.

God is calling us not to leave Jesus as a baby in the manger. He is asking us to grow as Jesus did in His

ministry. Jesus went out and told of the Good News that He brings. As a child of God, we should be telling others about the rapture, about the seven years of God’s judgements that the left behind will endure, the biggest war that will ever happen – Armageddon.

But it isn’t all bad news, we can tell them if they believe, there will be a millennium when Jesus will rule and about the new heaven and new earth that God has promised us to live and enjoy.

Announcements: We will be collecting canned corn for the Food Pantry in November. Bible Study Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Copy the Story Link