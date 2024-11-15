REGION — The High Peaks Alliance is thrilled to announce that Maine voters have approved the Maine Trails Bond [Question 4], securing a historic $30 million investment in the state’s trails. This decision promises to benefit the High Peaks Region by significantly enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities and boosting economic development.

“We are overjoyed that Maine residents recognized the value of this investment in our outdoor infrastructure,” said Brent West, executive director of High Peaks Alliance. “The success of the Maine Trails Bond marks a new chapter for our region. It promises to help us build and restore our trails to be sustainable, ultimately elevating our status as a premier outdoor destination while supporting our local communities.”

The journey to this moment began at a meeting in Farmington’s Grange Hall, where West first proposed the idea of a statewide trails bond. Later, he testified in front of the legislature, advocating for the bond’s potential to transform Maine’s outdoor recreation landscape. Additionally, West spoke at community forums throughout the region, educating and rallying support for the bond.

With this new funding, the High Peaks Region is set to see enhancements to its trail networks. The region will now be able to develop new trails and improve existing ones, focusing on sustainable trail design and maintenance, creating more diverse recreational opportunities for hikers, mountain bikers, cross-country skiers, and snowmobilers. This expansion will cater to both motorized and non-motorized trail users, aligning perfectly with the varied outdoor activities popular in our region.

The Maine Trails Bond will enable the High Peaks Region to leverage other sources of public and private funding, potentially multiplying the impact on trail projects in the area. This opens up exciting possibilities for more extensive improvements and developments.

Organizations like the High Peaks Alliance, which have been working to promote and develop trails in the region will now have access to new funding opportunities. The competitive grant process administered by the Bureau of Parks and Lands will allow local groups to apply for funding for specific trail initiatives, further advancing regional goals.

“This is a momentous occasion for the High Peaks Region,” West added. “The passage of the Maine Trails Bond not only enhances recreational opportunities for residents and visitors but also contributes significantly to the long-term economic vitality of our communities. It directly supports Maine’s quality of life.”

The High Peaks Alliance, along with over 520 organizations, businesses, and municipalities across Maine, supported this landmark investment in the state’s trails. The success of Question 4 represents a collective commitment to enhancing outdoor recreation infrastructure, benefiting both current and future generations.

The Alliance continues to play a crucial role in shaping the impact this bond will have statewide. “We are providing feedback on the Maine Trails Program guidelines, from which the bond monies will be granted,” West offered. Bond funds will be at work in Maine communities by November 2025.

