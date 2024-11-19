Fourth-graders fill a greenhouse searching for warm clothing to bring home on Nov. 13 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

JAY — Fourth-graders flooded into the Spruce Mountain Elementary School [SMES] greenhouse during recess on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to “shop” for winter clothing. Kids were seen trying on coats, hats, gloves, and boots to take home.

Fourth-grader Raylan Jewette tries on a pair of gloves on Nov. 13 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

Joyce Thibodeau and Darcy Shaw volunteer their Wednesdays at SMES helping students find free winter gear to take home. Thibodeau and Shaw, both retired, helped kids try on clothes and get everything they need for the upcoming winter.

“Third-grade is the craziest,” Thibodeau said. “They don’t know their sizes, some of them have never been shopping.”

Fourth-graders try on winter clothes to take home on Nov. 13 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

Thibodeau began by buying children’s coats on sale three years ago and giving them to her daughter who used to teach at SMES. However, after the new greenhouses were built, Thibodeau was able to keep the donated coats there in late fall for students in need.

Fourth-grader Liam Medrano, left, sits down while Joyce Thibodeau helps him try on a pair of snow-boots on Nov. 13 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

Students take a form home with them for their caregivers to fill out, giving Thibodeau and Shaw an idea of what sizes are needed.

Over the last three years, the donated collection has grown, especially with the help of Maine Needs, a non-profit with the goal of aiding communities in Maine with necessities such as clothing. Thibodeau said that she sent in a request for donations as SMES qualifies as a “low-income school.” This year, Maine Needs provided SMES with donations of winter clothing in kids sizes, some gently used, and others brand new. Included in their donation was 20 pairs of ski-pants and 20 pairs of new BOGS boots.

Even with the assistance from Maine Needs, Thibodeau still purchases clothes to add to the collection if she spots a good deal. And when the season is over, Thibodeau stores the remaining clothing in her home until next season.

“There is a lot of need in the community,” said Thibodeau. “We have given 80 coats altogether so far.”

Thibodeau said that the need is getting bigger every year and that she doesn’t have a lot of storage space left. To make a donation or for more information, contact Joyce Thibodeau at matthibby@outlook.com.

Fourth-graders search for winter clothing items in the greenhouse on Nov. 13 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

