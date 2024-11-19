WILTON — Town Manager Maria Greeley will be paid for 93.25 of the 133.25 hours of vacation time she did not use in her first year on the job.

The Select Board voted unanimously Nov. 5 to pay for vacation time in excess of 40 hours on her one-year anniversary for this year only. The vote followed an executive session.

Greeley started as town manager Nov. 13, 2023.

“In my first year, I was very focused on getting up to speed and learning as much as I could about my role,” she wrote in an email Tuesday. “It was a busy time, and I felt it was important to dedicate myself fully to settling in and contributing as much as I did. As a result, I did not take many hours of vacation. I have learned not to overextend myself and have schedule hours for the upcoming year!”

Greeley’s annual salary of $87,360 is paid weekly, according to her contract that expires Nov. 12, 2025.

It was not clear Tuesday how much she will be paid for the 93.25 hours.

She is an experienced government accountant and treasurer, having worked for Somerville as tax collector and treasurer from 2016 to 2021 and for Union as treasurer from May 2021 to July 2022.

