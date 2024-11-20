LIVERMORE FALLS — As parishioners gathered for worship on Sunday, Nov. 17, Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns to welcome all to the service. Pastor Thayer opened the service and Kay Watson read a few announcements. We sang two praise songs: “Great and Mighty” and “His Name Is Wonderful”. Pastor Thayer gave the Call to Worship as he read from the Book of Revelation, Chapter 15, Verses 3 – 4. He announced Prayer Time and many in the congregation asked for prayers for friends or relatives and some shared joys they had experienced during the week.

Our first hymn was “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee”. The pastor shared the dedication of the Samaritan Purse Boxes placed at the front of the Alter. The boxes were filled by members of the church family and will be sent to needy children around the world. Pastor Thayer shared the Junior Sermon, Secret Box, with children young and less young at the front of the sanctuary.

Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Like A River Glorious” as the tithes and offerings were collected. Special music was performed by a quartet: Pastor Thayer, Maggie Houlihan, Margaret Emery and Dianne Hirsh, as they sang “The Lord’s My Shepherd” a capella.

Pastor Russ read from the Book of Hebrews, Chapter 12, Verses 18 – 28 as he introduced his sermon titled “A Mountain of Joy”. As Christians, knowing about the grace and love of God do we find ourselves looking at our lives and feeling down-trodden and unhappy? Do we choose to find bitterness and unhappiness in every day? Or do we choose to find joy in our lives and goodness in the people around us every day?

If we read the Bible and realize what God has given us, we must choose joy. Yes, bad and sad things will happen from time to time but when we take the time to weigh the good and wonderful grace God has freely given to us, we must find great joy. God has given us hope for life with Him here on earth and with Him in Heaven. Jesus has shown us the path we should follow and we can find peace and joy as our earthly journey comes to an end.

God has blessed all who believe in Him.

Worship ended as we sang “We’re Marching to Zion” and, after the benediction we sang “Lord Dismiss Us With Thy Blessing”.

Announcements:

1. This month we are collecting canned corn for the Food Cupboard. In December, we will collect peanut butter.

2.Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m.

3. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at church with Kay Watson.

4. Healthy Eating Group meets at church each Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. with Paula Wade.

5. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

6. The annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be served after Worship next Sunday, Nov. 24. Pies are needed for dessert. All are welcome.

7. On Saturday, Nov. 30, all are invited to attend a birthday celebration for Carol Thayer. No gifts, please, only cards. Please RSVP Pastor Thayer if you plan to attend.

8. The next Hymnsing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8. All are invited. It is our last Hymnsing with Pastor Thayer.

9. The Worship Team rehearses each Thursday at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary.

10. Meetings: Each Monday, the AA group meets at 6 p.m. and NA group meets on Thursday at 6 p.m.

