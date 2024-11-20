NO. LIVERMORE — The congregation was welcomed in at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, to begin the morning worship service. Pastor Bonnie is away this weekend attending the ABCUSA board meetings. Jeremy Brown from Camp Good News brought the message. The Call to Worship, Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Wonderful Words of Life”, “We’re Marching to Zion”, and “Jesus Loves Even Me”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Jeremy Brown brought the message from John 3:16 about “Where is God?”

Announcements: We are collecting canned corn for the Food Pantry during November. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

