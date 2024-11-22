CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A book talk and community share will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. in the Begin Family Community Room of Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

The public is invited to come listen to a reading of A Town Built by Ski Bums, The Story of Carrabassett Valley by its author Virginia M. Wright. After that the forum is open to comments, questions, and stories. Hear stories from those who have experiences to share, historical information or just plan memories for all to enjoy.

Books are widely available online, at the Sugarloafer Shop, Shermans and other venues. Copies will also be available for purchase at the event as well, provided by Devaney, Doak & Garrett book store in Farmington. Total cost including tax $31.60. Cash or check only.

This event is free and open to the public for all ages.

For more information contact Andie DeBiase, library director at cvlibrarydirector@gmail.com or 207-237-3535.

