FARMINGTON — In recognition of outstanding patient care, Christina Whelpley, RN, and Courtney Barry, CNA, were recently awarded the DAISY award and BEE award, respectively, at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital.

The DAISY Award is an international program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by registered nurses every day. Our BEE award recognizes all the other staff who help nurses give great care every day. BEE stands for Be Excellent Everyday. Afterall, we couldn’t have DAISYs without BEEs.

Christina Whelpley is a nurse in the emergency department. Her nomination stated, “Christina has the patience of a saint, treats with full respect and no judgement, and was very thorough with care and evaluation. She meets people where they are at – getting down on a child’s level to help explain and sharing stories with the elderly to ease anxiety and lift spirits.”

Courtney Barry was nominated by members of two separate families with one stating, “Courtney was my mother’s CNA for several days while she was a patient. We could not have been luckier to have her. Caring, compassionate and understanding are but three words to describe Courtney. She spends time getting to know each of her patients and is genuinely interested in them.”

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital asks for the public’s help in sharing their story of how a nurse or other care team member made a difference in their care or that of someone they know. Boxes containing nomination forms have been strategically placed on the Franklin campus in waiting areas for easy access. Online nominations can also be submitted at fchn.org/recognize.

Last January, MaineHealth Franklin Hospital proudly became a DAISY Award hospital partner alongside other MaineHealth campuses, reinforcing its commitment to recognizing excellence in nursing. It also launched the BEE Award to celebrate the indispensable contributions of non-nursing care team members further enriching the culture of appreciation.

Copy the Story Link