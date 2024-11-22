COUNTY — The High Peaks Alliance [HPA] is calling for passionate volunteers to lead outdoor programs and workshops on its conserved lands and the lands it stewards. The alliance is partnering with GoldLEAF Institute to connect the 55+ community with Maine’s High Peaks.

“It’s important to connect our community to lands that are conserved for future generations, and we are looking for volunteers to share their talents with the GoldLEAF community on those lands. We have a leader for our Winter Snowshoe series but would like to set up a co-leader or two,” stated Amanda Laliberte, the High Peaks Alliance’s director of engagement. “We want other groups using these lands and trails too. So, do you lead mindfulness walks, yoga, or lead tai chi? Let’s connect.”

Volunteer opportunities include:

• Guided adventures – Co-leader Winter Snowshoe Series: Co-leader needed for monthly snowshoe adventures 60-90 minute guided experiences in February, March, and April. Potential summer term expansion with hiking programs.

• Outdoor workshops – Leaders naturalist walks: Birding, mushroom Identification, nature photography

• Health & wellness: yoga or tai chi outside, fitness or mindfulness walks

• Historical walks with Carson Hinkley. Hinkley, a seventh-generation descendant of the Perham Village Settlement, will lead historical walks each semester at the Perham Stream Birding Trail. His deep connection to the area and involvement in the ongoing archaeological dig provide a unique perspective on local history. Hinkley, a natural storyteller, sold the 80-acre Perham Stream Birding Trail to the Alliance in 2022 and continues to steward the land today.

“These volunteer opportunities are about more than recreation,” says Brent West, HPA executive director. “We’re creating connections between people and the incredible landscapes of Franklin County, promoting both physical and mental wellness for our community.”

Interested volunteers should complete the online volunteer form at highpeaksalliance.org/volunteer and email Laliberte at amanda@highpeaksalliance.org.

The GoldLEAF Institute offers a welcoming community for lifelong learners. They offer an Annual Membership of $34 [July 1 – June 30] or summer term membership of $12. The year is broken into three terms: summer, fall/winter, and spring, and course fees range from free to $14.

