RUMFORD — What a great turnout for the 11th Annual Women Veterans Luncheon at the American Legion Post 24. There were 55 veterans that attended, along with those at resource tables and our amazing Legion Family Volunteers.

It was so wonderful to see everyone again this year and to greet many new friends.

We paid proper respect to the beautiful flag of our country. and had a beautiful and very meaningful prayer was given by our Unit Chaplain Leslie Skibitsky. Our Post Chaplain gave a stunning performance of reciting a prelude just before the Pledge of Allegiance, we heard a beautiful rendition of You’re a Grand Ole Flag by Miss Vivian Miss Little Miss Maine Military Star, We had a morning of fun, followed by lunch and amazing desserts.

Everyone who wanted to make a flower arrangement (provided by Carol Roach and assisted by Lynn McAloney) was able to take one home. There were some very beautiful arrangements. Reiki (provided by Birdie Rocray and Tori Rocray) and chair massages (provided by Jessie Griffin) were given during the morning. I hope we can continue do this as long as we have women veterans to attend and our community to support it.

My heart is so full right now. To the Western Maine Witches on the Water you are all such an amazing group of women. Women who empower one another. You straighten other women’s crowns/witches’ hats without telling the world that it is crooked! It was so fun to watch you all dance. The songs were perfect.

Your donation of $1,000 to veterans at the American Legion for our “Roof Fund” is seriously heartfelt and so appreciated. Deb Boudreau Brown, thank you for all the beautiful and heartfelt words you share to our women veterans. Thank you for caring and for all you do for our community.

To all who donated the amazing gifts and gift cards for our no cost raffles for women veterans, we thank you. From businesses to personal donations your support is seriously appreciated. With our extra raffles people donated we raised enough funds to support this year’s luncheon and part of next year’s luncheon.

Our last year’s activity named The Traveling Quilt made at our 10th Annual and made by women veterans, was won at this year’s luncheon by Julie Flynn. It is a beautiful piece of art made for her to always cherish.

I want to thank Charlene Mann for providing the material, time, instruction and piecing the quilt together and to Ann White for backing and completing the Traveling Quilt.

To our wonderful volunteers at Post 24. Our Legion, Auxiliary and SAL are pretty amazing. From set up to break down to gifts donated, we had many hands come forward to support. It definitely takes a Mighty American Legion Family to pull this off and we do it with our whole heart.

We thank the following volunteers (and anyone who supported that may not be listed) because without you we cannot make these luncheons happen: Gloria Morton, Carol Roach, Lynn McAloney, Bill McAloney, Bonnie Bouchard, Louie Marin, Bonnie Chassie, Jo Chapman, Rena Nichols, Val Scott, Sue Richard, Roger Richard, Sharon Sinclair, Barbara Arsenault, Don Roach, Alan Williams, Kelly Deroche, Caroline Yarmala, Mary Brune, Birdie and Tori Rocray, Jessie Griffin, Leslie Skibitsky, Larry Perry, Don Hopkins, Dick Lovejoy, The Western Maine Witches on the Water and Miss Vivian “Little Miss Maine Military Star.”

