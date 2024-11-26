MEXICO — The Mexico Post Office, closed since the raging Swift River inundated the downtown Dec. 18, resumed all retail operations on Saturday.

A letter regarding news of the 7 Riverside Ave. post office reopening was received by 04257 postal customers on Nov. 19 from Wendy Goddard, manager, operations integration with the U.S. Postal Service. Copy of the letter is also being displayed prominently in the both the Mexico and Dixfield post offices.

During the period of suspension, customers received P.O. Box service at the Dixfield Post Office.

Customers receiving street delivery should not have experienced much change.

On Nov. 15, Rex Sinclair, postmaster for both Mexico and Dixfield, said, “It was an adjustment for the whole town from the flood when it happened. We’re all looking forward to getting back up in town, that’s for sure.”

For months, the Mexico Post Office had a cardboard sign at the entrance door that read, “The Mexico Post is working hard to get our doors back open. We will be back soon!”

Sinclair noted, “We’re replacing that with a much better one now.”

