JAY — On Nov. 17, Pastor Chris Dalessio greeted those in attendance and opened the service in prayer. Music was provided by Becky and Dick Pelletier. Special music was provided by Dan Gower.

Today’s sermon was “Keeping 100: Heaven”. Heaven is a real place. It is a place of peace, love, community and worship. In heaven, there will be no more pain, suffering, disease, deception, sin or death.

You need to know the truth – not everyone is going to heaven. There are many who believe that they can get to heaven without Jesus. The message is very clear: “For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life [John 3:16]. The sacrifice of Jesus covers it all. Through Christ, we can look forward to an eternity of joy being in God’s presence.

As you open the pages of Scripture to study heaven, it doesn’t take long to realize that there are different levels of heaven. First heaven is the atmosphere surrounding our planet [Isaiah 55:10]. The second heaven, namely the universe, includes the sun and moon. And, the third heaven is where God dwells in paradise [2 Corinthians 12:1-9].

The Bible describes heaven as being brilliantly lighted. Heaven is holy, clean and beautiful. Faith in Christ is the key to heaven. The people who go to heaven are all alike in one way; they are sinners who have placed their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. They have repented of their old ways of living and set their course to follow Jesus.

The book of Revelations describes what will happen in the future. It looks forward to the time of Christ’s return, when our new life in Christ will be perfect. It also tells about the hard battle God will fight to restore our world from the destructive consequences of sin [Rev. 21:10-27, Rev. 22:5].

No matter how bad our life may be now, there is hope for the future. If you accept the wonderful offer of salvation that God holds out to us through Jesus Christ, we will someday be a part of that blessed world.

In closing, Pastor Chris led the congregation in reciting “The Lord’s Prayer”.

Current events:

Sunday Service: 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday Fellowship: 6 p.m.

Wednesday Bible Study: 9:30 a.m.

Food pantry is now available. Call Pastor Chris at [207] 595-8031 to make arrangements for pick-up time.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the church will have a public supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Menu: ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, desserts and drinks. Donations will be accepted to help fund the fuel costs. The public is invited to attend.

