FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Crinkle is a female 4-6 year old black and white kitty with a “crinkly” ear. She is quirky and independent, and loves to have plenty of time for lounging. She tolerates other cats, but really prefers her humans to pay attention only to her. She needs a home with people who understand her need to take breaks from the action. She would love to curl up with you while you read your favorite book or watch a movie.

Harriet is a female 3-year old lab mix with lots of love to give. Harriet would love to have a home without other animals, as she has many allergies, and will need your undivided attention. She will repay you with limitless amounts of love, and she really loves to perform tricks for treats. She has received the best care from us, recovering from a great ordeal, and we all love her so much, but she deserves a human who will give her a forever home with everything she needs.

