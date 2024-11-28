FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force [FCCTF] is hosting the “Magic 1-2-3: Effective Discipline for Children 2-12” series at Cascade Brook School on Nov. 18, 25, and Dec. 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This three-class series, part of the Fall Parent Education initiative, offers strategies for parents and caregivers to foster positive behaviors in children while reducing negative ones. Dinner and childcare will be provided.

The program, based on the nationally recognized 1-2-3 Magic discipline system, aims to equip parents with tools to address common behavioral challenges, such as tantrums and whining, and encourage desired behaviors like homework and cleaning up.

Emily Ladd Rackliffe, Parent Engagement Specialist for FCCTF, emphasized the program’s simplicity and effectiveness. “1-2-3 Magic is simple, and the expectations for children are very clear, easily understood, and allow parents to provide consistent guidance and responses,” she said. “Parents will walk away from this training with concrete strategies to use with children that can immediately change behavior in positive ways.”

The series combines video-based instruction with discussions and opportunities for participants to ask questions and share experiences. Each attendee will receive a copy of the 1-2-3 Magic handbook, which can serve as a reference for integrating these techniques into daily routines.

“1-2-3 Magic will become part of the parents’ daily routines,” Rackliffe noted. “It allows parents to deal with discipline respectfully and consistently, leaving more time for fun with their children.”

Rackliffe also highlighted the long-term benefits and community impact of the program. “We have had many parents share how successful 1-2-3 Magic has been for them and their children,” she said. “It is simple and allows parents to make adjustments for what their children need. With consistent implementation, 1-2-3 Magic really can work like magic.”

Recognizing the challenges of parenting, FCCTF offers follow-up resources and support for participants after the series concludes. “Parenting can be super tough, and we want all parents to know there are supports in our community, and they don’t have to do it all alone,” Rackliffe said. “Families always have access to parenting support from FCCTF and can participate in any of our parent education classes and community events.”

This program is one of the most requested educational offerings provided by the Task Force. It is organized in partnership with Regional School Unit 9 to ensure accessibility to local families.

For more information, contact Emily Ladd Rackliffe at [207] 778-6960 or visit the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 113 Church Street, Farmington.

