FARMINGTON — Farmington’s Old South Church Concert Series is partnering with Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministries for the annual FAEM Home Heating Fuel Assistance Fund concert on Tuesday, Dec. 10, featuring the longtime supporter of this holiday benefit, Cape Breton’s internationally renowned band.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. All seats will be $25. It is highly recommended to purchase tickets online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events until 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 or reserve tickets by calling 207-491-5919 before 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. Groups of five or more can request reserved seats by contacting the ticket reservation line. Cash or check is accepted payment at the door. Tickets will be available at the door as space allows.

Forty percent of the concert’s ticket sales will benefit the Fuel Assistance Fund. One hundred percent of the collection that will be taken at the beginning of the second half of the concert will benefit the Fuel Assistance Fund. Checks payable to FAEM/ECU HEAT are tax deductible and will be acknowledged by FAEM. The Sandy River Charitable Foundation has increased the matching grant from $5,000 in previous years to $7,500. All donations received on Dec. 10 will go toward qualifying for the available matching grant.

Còig is celebrating 10 years of spreading holiday cheer with the 2024 annual Christmas tour. Nova Scotia’s Còig presents an evening of Celtic holiday music, with lively instrumentals, stirring vocals and festive favorites from their Christmas albums, “Carols” and “Carols Too”. As an extra special addition to the 10th anniversary shows, Rachel Davis, Darren McMullen, and Margie Beaton will be joined by founding member Jason Roach. A crowd favorite, Jason left the band in 2019 to pursue other artistic endeavors and stay closer to home. We’re absolutely thrilled that he is going to be back with us this year for the holiday tour. Celebrate the season in style with one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere Celtic super groups as they take concert goers on a musical journey with their renditions of timeless Christmas classics, brimming instrumentals and high-energy original tunes. An exceptional show from start to finish, Còig brings various influences to their Celtic holiday mix ranging from folk, classical, to swing, giving your favorite carols a fresh and original sound.

““Carols” is exceptional, from start to finish. And, sure, it’s overall a Celtic set, but the band brings a multitude of influences to the music which not only keeps the whole thing sounding fresh and original, but should also draw in some folks more partial to folk, classical, contemporary pop, and there’s even a little bit of swing. The musicianship and vocals are perfect, there’s a nice balance of instrumental and vocal pieces and “Carols” is a robust 57.5 minutes long [no skimpy wish sandwich here]. Hard to pick favorites, since its all so good, but the opener – “Carol Of The Celts” –grabbed me when Còig shifted into high gear about two minutes in. And if “Swingle Jingle Bells” doesn’t put a smile on your face, I think there might be something wrong with you. Just sayin’,” stubbyschristmas.com.

The sponsor for the professional sound and lights is Kirk Doyle, Edward Jones Financial Advisor of Farmington.

