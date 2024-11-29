PHILLIPS — Many hands pull a community together, in Phillips more so during the holidays than any other time of the year – with maybe the exception of Old Home Week in August.

For the fourth year in a row PACC [Phillips Area Community Center] members and volunteers gathered at the old gym to repair lights on the wreaths to be hung on Main Street.

The family of Ron Searles volunteered to use their lift to get those wreaths on the poles. Brothers Regis and Ryan Bachelder worked tediously in chilly, breezy weather to accomplish this task on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Brian Donovan and Bruce Godin transported the wreaths to the foot of each pole just in time to see the lift coming down the street. Beginning at the intersection of Pleasant and Main streets the duo hoisted the wreaths up to those in the lift. Working like a well-oiled machine they completed the task in an hour and a half. Well done boys.

And so, another holiday season begins, Follow on Facebook, posters and newspapers for other PACC upcoming events.

