LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in December. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston location; online; or hybrid. Class location is 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Big news

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3

Time: 10–11:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join SeniorsPlus in celebrating Giving Tuesday 2024 and the launch of our capital campaign to build a new education and nutrition center. The event is free and will feature food and plans for construction of the new facility. Take a morning break, relax with friends, and check it out.

Advertisement

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Mystery destinations

Dates: Tuesdays, Dec. 3 & 31 [no Wowzitude on Dec. 24]

Time: 2 p.m.

— Berlin’s Yuletide Magic: Germany Christmas Adventure

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Advertisement

Time: 2 p.m.

— Vienna’s Christmas Charm: Tour of Austria’s Holiday Magic

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Time: 2 p.m.

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on live, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destination are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Game Day

Advertisement

Dates: Wednesdays, Dec. 4 & 18 [every first and third Wednesday]

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Frauds and Scams

Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Instructor: Jessica Riseman

Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? This AARP Fraud Watch presentation will discuss identity theft, romance scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.

Advertisement

Who is SeniorsPlus?

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Debbie Bechard

Learn who we are and how we can help. This is an agency overview with plenty of time for questions and answers.

Gift Tags

Advertisement

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Have a supply of old holiday cards? Bring them in and we’ll make holiday gift tags from them. If you don’t have any we’ll have plenty available, plus craft scrapbooking scissors for fancy edging, stamps for “To/From,” and ribbon to make a tie for the tag. Your gifts this year will have that special just-for-you feel with these holiday gift tags.

Savvy Shopper

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Advertisement

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Alan Elze

When we buy something new or used or obtain services, how do we go about doing it? Ads in the paper, TV ads, Internet ads, friends, or research? We will look at some ways to make you a smarter shopper.

Fall prevention

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Advertisement

Instructor: Andwell

Are you concerned about falls or want to learn how to stay safe and steady on your feet? Andwell Therapy Care’s fall prevention workshop is designed to help you prevent falls and maintain your independence. Join us for an interactive session focused on assessing balance, strength, and overall safety.

Exercise Classes

Total Strength and Balance

Days/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m. [No class Dec. 2, 4, 6, & 9]

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Advertisement

Cost: See below

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m. [No class Dec. 3]

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. [No class Dec. 6]

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Cost: $5.00 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

Copy the Story Link