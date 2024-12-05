KINGFIELD — There was a whirlwind of activity last month at Kingfield Elementary School [KES] as students immersed themselves in a day of place-based learning with Maine Local Living School and Arbor Mountain Tree Service. Tailored for each grade level, the lessons highlighted ecological connections, sustainable practices and community engagement through hands-on projects.

The Maine Local Living School, dedicated to teaching practical skills and fostering ecological stewardship, partnered with Arbor Mountain Tree Service to guide students in exploring sustainable forestry, acorn ecology and hands-on bridge construction.

Kindergarten and first grade students worked with Chris Knapp of Maine Local Living School to explore the seasonal abundance of acorns. “This fall was a tremendous acorn harvest,” Knapp said, explaining how the lessons tied to the season. Students acted out the germination process of an acorn and identified oak leaves using compare-and-contrast exercises.

Knapp also emphasized the cultural significance of acorns. “We honored the long history of peoples for whom acorn has been and is a staple crop,” he said. The day ended with students playing a food web game, simulating predator and prey roles while gathering acorns and enjoying freshly baked acorn biscuits.

Second and fourth grade students collaborated with Knapp on constructing a community footbridge to cross a stream in the biodiversity field at the front of the school. “The footbridge project reflects Maine Local Living School’s and KES’s shared goals to engage in project-based learning,” Knapp said.

The students began by identifying cedar trees, prized for their rot-resistant properties and thinned over 20 saplings from a dense stand. “Students were asked to consider which trees were the best candidates for the future forest based on crown health, upright habit, and space,” Knapp explained.

The project also integrated math skills, as students estimated the number of saplings needed to deck the 12-foot bridge. “They measured three-foot sections of trunks and used traditional tools like draw knives and shave horses to shape the cross-ties,” Knapp said. “Students loved using the tools and learned to use them responsibly and safely.”

Erica Luce, a second grade teacher, noted the significance of these lessons for the students. “They felt a lot of ownership over finding the right trees to cut down,” she said. “We talked about how foresters thin trees to help the forest thrive. That learning was really important to us.”

David Eaton of Arbor Mountain Tree Service also visited KES, demonstrating sustainable forestry practices with his team. “We focused on helping the students understand trees with diseases, unstable roots or invasive insects,” Eaton said.

Eaton’s team brought equipment, including a 65-foot bucket truck, chipper and log truck, which thrilled the students. “The kiddos enjoyed the ropes, tree saddles and pruning saws,” Eaton said. He emphasized the importance of forest health. “We discussed removing dead limbs and pruning techniques to help trees continue to grow in good health.”

For Eaton, educating young audiences is crucial. “We feel it is important to teach the importance of tree health due to Maine being one of the most forested states in the country,” he said. “Healthy trees benefit us all.”

Luce, who grew up with Eaton, expressed pride in his success as a business owner. “He’s a nontraditional learner, and it’s huge for the kids to see someone who found a fulfilling job,” she said. “We need to encourage these in-demand, high-paying careers as college may not be the right path for everyone.”

The day was an example of how place-based learning connects students to their environment and community. Knapp emphasized the lasting impact of these projects. “Students can visit the bridge, which is useful and beautiful and the forest, which is now a little healthier,” he said. “That’s a powerful model for what the human relationship with land can and should look like.

The collaboration between Maine Local Living School and KES will continue throughout the year. Knapp was to visit on Dec. 5 to work with the same four grades, focusing on kindergarten and grade one topics such as brewing pine tree and medicinal teas, as well as “Old Man Fire,” which covers building a fire for survival or cooking; for second and fourth grades, he will teach compass and spatial work, including wind, sun, and landforms during three sessions dedicated to compass skills on Dec. 5, March 6, and May 1.

“It’s amazing to see how engaged students are when they’re learning through these hands-on experiences,” Luce said. “They’ll carry these lessons with them for years to come.”

