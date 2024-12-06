FARMINGTON — The Downtown Farmington area is preparing for the 3rd Annual Jolly Good Night holiday shopping event being held on Friday, Dec. 13. The Night Owl shopping after dark event will be happening in Downtown Farmington, with many shops staying open until 8 pm and at the Farmington Community Center where the Holiday Food Hall, sponsored by the Greater Franklin Food Council, will be taking place. The evening also includes the community favorite Teacher’s Lounge Mafia performing the 15th edition of its annual holiday show Stale Milk and Sour Cookies to benefit the United Way of the Tri Valley Area.

“A Jolly Good Night is a great way to get those last minute, local holiday gifts for friends and family,” says event founder Amber Stone. Stone is the owner of Twice Sold Tales in downtown Farmington and will also be using her bookstore to host a children’s maker market on the night of the event.

“We have some young entrepreneurs working hard to bring some crafts and gifts to the store to sell.” Another local business downtown, Kerplink Play Studio, is offering a Parent’s Night Out so shoppers can have childcare for the event.

Other local businesses staying open for Night Owl shopping include Reny’s, Deveany, Doak, and Garrett Booksellers, Mixed Up, the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, The Mercantile, and Divine Inspirations. Check the Facebook page A Jolly Good Night for more store additions.

Shoppers will also find more than 20 farms and food businesses set up at the Farmington Community Center for the Holiday Food Hall. “We are excited to host farms that have a wide array of gifts as well as products for good winter eating,” says Erica Emery, executive director of the Greater Franklin Food Council.

“We have some Holiday Food Hall favorites like maple farms, vegetable farms, meat vendors, and some new products like chaga, farm raised tea blends, and a few new bakeries that will be at the event.” The Holiday Food Hall will also include Fresh Eatz, the Better Living Center, and Root Down Market as vendors with hot, ready to eat dinners that you can enjoy at the event or take away.

The Holiday Food Hall will also feature the Pie Art Contest again this year. Culinary artists are encouraged to submit a pie to be voted on by shoppers at the Holiday Food Hall. Details and rules for the contest can be found at www.greaterfranklinfoodcouncil.org. Shoppers can attend the Holiday Food Hall from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Tickets for the Stale Milk and Sour Cookies show will be available at the door at the North Church. The show starts at 8:15 and is intended for adult audiences. All the details and announcements for A Jolly Good Night can be found on the event page on Facebook.

