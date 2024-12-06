KINGFIELD — This November, staff of the Mt. Abram Regional Health Center were happy to welcome Garrett Smith, PA, to their professional healthcare team.

Smith earned his Bachelor of Science, Physician Assistant Rural Medicine degree from Mountain State University in Beckley, West Virginia. Smith’s wealth of medical experience includes time spent in multiple settings, including the U.S. Army Medical Corps, urgent care, and family medicine settings. We are certain that his wide range of experience and knowledge will be a wonderful addition to the Mt. Abram Team.

Smith shares, “I am very excited to be joining the team at Mt. Abram Regional Health Center, and look forward to working closely with the community. I am an outdoor enthusiast and cannot wait to explore the area.”

Smith joins the existing Mt. Abram clinical team – Physician Assistant, Gina Bruno; Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Amy Peters; and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Angela Kristoff.

