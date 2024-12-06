FARMINGTON — Teens are encouraged to take part in the inaugural Bookshelf Scavenger Hunt at the Farmington Public Library throughout December. This event is open to participants ages 11 to 17, who will tackle a series of questions that will challenge their research abilities. Utilizing the library’s computer catalog alongside their own exploration skills, participants will navigate through the Young Adult Room to complete the scavenger hunt.

Not only will teens get a chance to explore the Young Adult Room they will also be competing for prizes. First place will receive a Farmington Public Library tote bag to fill with their choice of book sale books, second place will get their pick of five books, and third place will pick two books. Furthermore, every participant who submits a completed scavenger hunt will earn the distinguished title of Farmington Public Library Resource Librarian, adding a fun twist to their library experience.

To embark on this adventure, simply visit the library during its operating hours. The library is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Each scavenger hunt will come with comprehensive instructions to guide participants through the process. All participants should pass their scavenger hunts in by January 1, 2025 to be scored by staff. Happy hunting, and may the best explorer win.

