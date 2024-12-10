LIVERMORE FALLS — Rusty Lantern Market, 1247 Park St., reopened Wednesday, Dec. 4, after extensive redevelopment and offered a variety of specials during its Welcome Back Weekend Dec. 5-8.

Rusty Lantern Market is once again open following redevelopment. The new store, seen Saturday morning, Dec. 7, features an outside seating patio area with fire pits at its 1247 Park Street location in Livermore Falls. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

“The new facility has an open-style kitchen,” Kevin Colango, director of operations said Saturday morning, Dec. 7. “Part of our experience is our employees making food in front of the customer. It is an important part of who we are.”

Jesse Harmon of Lisbon prepares pizza dough Saturday morning, Dec. 7, in the open style kitchen at the reopened Rusty Lantern Market, 1247 Park St. in Livermore Falls. He manages kitchens for eight stores in the company’s western district. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Last March the Sun Journal reported the Planning Board approved a site plan application for the $5.5 million investment. The article noted the new facility would be 5,050 square feet or slightly smaller than the existing one.

Colango said the new store is cleaner, has the same employees. “It’s a little more open concept,” he noted. “It is more shoppable, has more fresh products. There is a new craft beer section.”

Karen Stewart and her grandson Roy White, both of Livermore Falls show the free pizza slice they received Saturday morning, Dec. 7, during the Welcome Back Weekend at Rusty Lantern Market, 1247 Park St. in Livermore Falls. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

There is a brand new seating area outside with fire pits and a patio, Colango said. “We have added an addition for the Amish community,” he stated. “There are horse troughs for water and hitches for them.”

Hitching posts and watering troughs for horses seen Saturday morning, Dec. 7, are one of the new features designed specifically for the Amish community at the reopened Rusty Lantern Market, 1247 Park St. in Livermore Falls. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The redeveloped market has easier access for trucks and beautiful, clean bathrooms, Colango noted. “We have been excited,” he said. “The community has been phenomenal.”

Jesse Harmon of Lisbon was busy in the kitchen area prepping dough for pizzas. He manages the food service for Rusty Lantern Markets in the western district. “I run eight Rusty Lantern kitchens,” he noted. “There are eight stores in the western district.”

Karen Stewart and her grandson Roy White, both of Livermore Falls were taking advantage of the free pizza slices. “I stopped in yesterday morning to get gas,” she said. “They gave me a free packet. I stopped in today to get free pizza. Now we have another pizza place in town.”

 

