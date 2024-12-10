LIVERMORE FALLS — Rusty Lantern Market, 1247 Park St., reopened Wednesday, Dec. 4, after extensive redevelopment and offered a variety of specials during its Welcome Back Weekend Dec. 5-8.

“The new facility has an open-style kitchen,” Kevin Colango, director of operations said Saturday morning, Dec. 7. “Part of our experience is our employees making food in front of the customer. It is an important part of who we are.”

Last March the Sun Journal reported the Planning Board approved a site plan application for the $5.5 million investment. The article noted the new facility would be 5,050 square feet or slightly smaller than the existing one.

Colango said the new store is cleaner, has the same employees. “It’s a little more open concept,” he noted. “It is more shoppable, has more fresh products. There is a new craft beer section.”

There is a brand new seating area outside with fire pits and a patio, Colango said. “We have added an addition for the Amish community,” he stated. “There are horse troughs for water and hitches for them.”

The redeveloped market has easier access for trucks and beautiful, clean bathrooms, Colango noted. “We have been excited,” he said. “The community has been phenomenal.”

Jesse Harmon of Lisbon was busy in the kitchen area prepping dough for pizzas. He manages the food service for Rusty Lantern Markets in the western district. “I run eight Rusty Lantern kitchens,” he noted. “There are eight stores in the western district.”

Karen Stewart and her grandson Roy White, both of Livermore Falls were taking advantage of the free pizza slices. “I stopped in yesterday morning to get gas,” she said. “They gave me a free packet. I stopped in today to get free pizza. Now we have another pizza place in town.”

