JAY – Santa came to visit the Jay-Niles Memorial Library on Saturday, Dec. 7. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids could visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and create some holiday crafts.

Kris and Joy Cunningham of Wilton made their debut as Santa and Mrs. Claus at the event. “It’s a lot of fun, seeing the kids,” said Kris.

Joy shared that she used to work at the library for 18 years. She retired in 2016 and she still sees kids from her time at the library, now all grown up, she said. “I love the people and the kids,” said Joy.

Children were first greeted with Santa Claus sitting in his sleigh outside of the library. They could sit with him in his sleigh and tell him what they would like for Christmas. Then inside the library, just around the corner was Mrs. Claus in her rocking chair. Children could hear her read a story. And upstairs were Christmas crafts and cookies.

The Jay-Niles Memorial Library will also be showing The Polar Express on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.

For more information visit the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Facebook page or website: www.jaynileslibrary.com.

