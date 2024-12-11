FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Moon Sugar, a black and white female cat is friendly, but reserved when it comes to humans, so she likes to observe you from out of reach first. She will come to you for love, but don’t get too friendly – she has limits, and will let you know. She doesn’t like to be crowded, so if other kitties are infringing on her space, she will hold her boundaries. She needs a little down time when things get to be too much, but once she acclimates, she will be down for even more love.

Emerson, a three-year old bully mix girl, wants to be your only pet. Emerson will stand on her head for some treats, but isn’t the biggest fan of physical affection or small children. Though she isn’t a snuggler, she loves to play outside, and can be very interactive at playtime.

