STRONG — The town of Strong came alive with festive cheer on Dec. 7, as residents and visitors enjoyed a full day of holiday activities. The annual Festival of Trees and Treats, a community potluck, a Christmas fair, and a holiday play at Day Mountain Regional Middle School highlighted the day’s events.

The Festival of Trees and Treats at the Forster Memorial Building on Main Street drew crowds throughout the day with a variety of attractions. Attendees stocked up on homemade sweet and savory treats such as pies, cookies, bread, rolls, beans, and chili at the bake sale. Shoppers browsed donation tables featuring unique new and used items perfect for holiday gifts. Beautifully decorated trees added to the festive atmosphere, and raffle prizes, including a ton of pellets donated by Lignetics, handcrafted Afghans, and gift certificates, delighted participants.

Children wrote letters to Santa and mailed them onsite while families took photos with festive backdrops. At 4 p.m., visitors gathered for carols and hot cocoa as they awaited the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa arrived on a town fire engine, accompanied by Mrs. Claus and the elves, and lit the town tree to delighted onlookers.

“It was a great day of activities, culminating with Santa arriving via our town’s fire engine along with Mrs. Claus and the elves,” said event organizer Mary Ayotte.

“I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Strong Festival of Trees and Treats committee, to give a heartfelt thank you,” Ayotte wrote in a Facebook post after the event. “To our wonderful community for showing up and making our event a success, we hope you had some fun and had a good time, cause we had a blast putting it on.”

Earlier in the day, the Strong United Methodist Church hosted its Christmas fair and bake sale at the Parish Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors explored handmade crafts, toys, art, crocheted items, and baked goods. A potluck takeout meal was also available, with proceeds going toward community assistance programs.

The Women’s Group of the Strong United Methodist Church, which has served the community for over 100 years, organized the event. Funds raised will help local residents with heating and other essential needs.

The day concluded with a free performance of “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 6 p.m. at Day Mountain Regional Middle School. The family-friendly production was a festive way to cap off a day of holiday celebration.

Strong’s holiday festivities offered something for everyone, from delicious baked goods and handmade crafts to family-friendly activities and performances.

