STRONG — The High Peaks Alliance convened a Motorized Meet Up on Dec. 5 bringing together snowmobile and ATV clubs from across the High Peaks region. Attendees included state senators Russell Black and Joe Martin, James Turner, Matt Foster, and Brian Milligan from the State of Maine’s ORV program. Doug Dickenson from the Maine ATV Coalition and Karen Varney of Maine ATV along with Al Swett and Brent Spaulding, from the Maine Snowmobile Association and representatives from 16 representing clubs.

“This meeting marks the first step in a collaborative year-long process where we’re listening, learning, and building a shared vision for our regional trail network. By bringing together snowmobile and ATV clubs, we’re creating a roadmap that reflects the real needs of those who know these trails best,” stated West. The meeting focused on addressing critical trail management challenges and regional collaboration. Participants engaged in four breakout sessions covering key topics: landowner relations, workforce and material sourcing, efficiency improvements, and regional cooperation.

Landowner relations emerged as a significant concern, with clubs discussing strategies to track changing ownership, address concerns promptly, and find innovative ways to recognize landowners’ contributions.

Workforce challenges were also highlighted, with clubs expressing the need for more volunteers, especially younger members, and identifying local contractors for trail work.

Clubs explored efficiency improvements, including volunteer management strategies and equipment sharing. The possibility of merging clubs was discussed, along with the potential for developing more unified regional trail systems.

West emphasized the importance of collaboration during the meeting, stating, “Our strength lies in our ability to work together as a community. By sharing resources and knowledge, we can enhance our trails and ensure their sustainability for future generations.”

Funding opportunities to support trail development were discussed. These included the State Recovery Fund, the Maine Trails Bond, the Recreational Trails Program, and Maine Community Foundation Grants. The Alliance offered support through grant writing assistance and regional coordination efforts.

State program updates were provided, including introductions to new personnel and information on available resources from the Maine Snowmobile Association and the State of Maine. The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining Maine’s extensive trail network through cooperative efforts between local clubs, landowners, and state agencies.

Topher Hunt of the Salem Sno-Drifters invited the attendees to a work day on the temporary bridge on Rapid Stream in Kingfield the following Saturday. Special thanks to the 17 volunteers from the New Vineyard, Narrow Gauge, North Franklin, Sno-Drifters, and the Kingfield Quad-runners who lent a hand and repaired the bridge.

