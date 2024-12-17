RUMFORD — It was quite a scene on Dec. 10 as a dedicated 30-person crew with the 15th annual Dixfield Discount Fuel Toy Drive delivered 17 truckloads of toys, clothing, boots, sleds, snacks, toiletry bags, and gift certificates, according to Katie Houghton, office manager at DDF and president of the DDF Toy Drive.

After loading vehicles at the DDF office on Rt. 2, Houghton said they started at the Rumford Public Library with the Rumford Elementary School gifts, then headed to Meroby and unloaded countless bags.

At Mountain Valley High School, they donated $1,820 in gift cards and $1,000 to Mountain Valley Middle School students, along with a pile of items.

From there, Houghton said the caravan continued to Dixfield, delivering goodies to Dirigo Elementary School, Dirigo Middle School and Dirigo High School. The middle school received $1,000, and they ended the day by donating $1,820 in gift cards to DHS.

“We also gave many boxes of toys to Chisholm Headstart and had the Western Maine Foothills Association pick up many boxes of items and $500 in gift certificates for their students. This was truly a record-breaking year for us. We did it!” she noted. “We have to say thank you to so many wonderful people and businesses that donated to this project. Without your donations, we couldn’t make Christmas happen for all these children. After all the numbers are run, we think we will reach and help about 1500 children.”

She said volunteers were Patrick Houghton, Griffin Houghton, Savanna Houghton, Cary Bradbury, Bob Ott. Caly Gordon, Tanner Bradeen, Gary Dolloff, Audra Pingree and her kids, Lydia, Emmett, Isla. And Judy Houghton, Katie Dolloff, with Keegan and Vanessa Sirois, Lisa Keim, Layne Johnston and Renee Lizotte, Amy Hodsdon and Ann Broughton with her husband, Pete, Ty Giberson with Mitchell and Max Giberson, Cindy Giroux, Heidi Conant, Deb Gurney and Liz Tidswell. Thanks to Becca Rotford, Andre and Leah and Kelly Berry.

Copy the Story Link