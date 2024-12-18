LIVERMORE FALLS — As the congregation entered the sanctuary on Sunday, Dec. 15, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played several Christmas Carols to set the mood for the service. Pastor Russ Thayer gave a warm welcome to all, and Kay Watson read a few announcements, then led the singing of two praise songs: “Emmanuel” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”.

Pastor Russ read from the Book of First Chronicles, Chapter 16, Verse 34, as he gave the call to worship. Today is the third Sunday of Advent. Gary Knight read scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 1, Verses 67 – 80, then lit the third candle, the JOY candle on the Advent wreath. We sang the third verse of the “Advent Song”.

During prayer time, members of the congregation asked for prayers for several friends and relatives, and some shared joys. This was followed by the hymn, “Lo! How A Rose E’er Blooming”. Pastor Russ called the children to the front to share the junior sermon, “Secret Box”, before they went to Sunday School. Maggie and Margaret played “He Shall Feed His Flock” from Handel’s Messiah as tithes and offerings were collected. The Worship Team sang “O, Thou Joyful” as special music.

Sermon: “The Arrival of John”: Pastor Russ recalled the story of Zacharia and his wife Elizabeth, who wanted to have children but they were unable. However, God chose them in their elder years to bear a son named John. Pastor Russ tells us that the birth of John was essential to the coming of Jesus.

Without John, we would never have had Christmas to celebrate because Jesus would not have been born. God had it all planned. He needed John to be the prophet who came before Jesus and spread the word that a Savior was coming to save the world from sin. That Savior would be named Jesus Christ.

Zacharia had a dream that his son, John would grow up and be called “a Prophet of God!” God would send him to prepare the way for Jesus and share the excitement of the coming of the Messiah. Zacharia also realized his son was born to bring light to the world. John eventually became known as “John, the Baptist”, and he would baptize many people and lead them to Jesus. He also baptized Jesus.

Advertisement

The service ended as we sang “O Little Town of Bethlehem”, followed by the benediction hymn, “The Lord Whom We Love.”

Announcements:

1. Food Cupboard: this month we are collecting peanut butter. In January, we will collect canned soup.

2. Christmas Sunday Worship Service will take place on Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. On Tuesday, Dec. 24, we will celebrate Christmas Eve with lots of music at 6 p.m.

3. The next Soap ‘N More Store will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. A free lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

4. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

5. The Annual Souper Bowl Sunday will take place on February 9th as a fundraiser for the Food Cupboard.

6. The Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Sturtevant Room.

Copy the Story Link