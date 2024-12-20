SANDY RIVER PLT — Take a run with Santa down Royal Tiger at Saddleback Mountain. Santa will make an appearance on Dec. 21, 22, and Christmas Day. Meet in the base area by the Sandy Chair at 10 a.m. to take a run on Royal Tiger with Mr. Claus. Following Santa’s run, our snow reporter will snap photos with Santa at the lodge. Merry Christmas and we hope to see you at Santa’s Favorite Mountain.

Our snowmakers have been as busy as Santa’s elves. Snowmaking is running around the clock to maximize terrain availability. They plan to open an additional four to six trails, including fan-favorites Grey Ghost and Royal Coachmen, by the week of Dec. 21. Skiing on some natural terrain is also possible, including Parmachenee Belle, Professor, Peachy’s, and Thrombosis, but Casablanca and other glades await a few more inches of natural snow. By Dec. 25, the terrain park’s crew plans to have a full park on Wheeler Slope.

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides in Rangeley at 2478 Main St, Rangeley. Bundle up the family for some festive fun in town. Saddleback, Sarge’s, and Morton & Furbish Vacation Rentals have teamed up to bring you a free winter activity in Rangeley.

Meet on Pond Street near Rangeley Adventure Co. and enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride around downtown. Rides run 4-6 p.m. There are several dates during vacation week. Sunday, Dec. 22, Friday, Dec. 27and Saturday, Dec. 28 each day from 4 to -6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22, come to the Bea Wee Lollipop Race, sponsored by Hight Auto. Looking for a sweet way to spend your Sunday afternoons? The Bea Wee Lollipop Race is the perfect opportunity to bring smiles, speed, and a whole lot of fun to Saddleback. This beloved tradition is designed for kids under 12 who want to enjoy some friendly competition and create lasting memories on the slopes.

Every Sunday at 1 p.m., at the top of Royal Tiger for the race, followed by an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on the lodge deck. Every racer is a winner – each participant will receive a delicious lollipop, and the top three finishers in each age group will be awarded ribbons to celebrate their speedy skills. Results will be posted in the Ski and Ride School each week, so be sure to stop by and celebrate each other’s success.

