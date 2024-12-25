Franklin County Animal shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

New to the shelter this year is their online shop, which is now live, and ready to take your order! They are offering a collection called “Peace Love & Rescue”, and offer t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, stickers, mugs and more at reasonable prices! Until the holidays, we even have some festive designs that would make great gifts. Each season will have new designs to choose from, and all profits go directly to FCAS. You can find our shop on our website, by clicking the link in the menu at https://fcanimalshelter.org/

Holiday Hideaways “Santa Lost His Elves” is a printable download seek-and-find game that encourages creativity and play for families and all ages. By going to our “Give” page on our website, you can find the “Download PDF” PayPal button to donate a minimum of $5 and receive the PDF file to print and play. The Holiday Hideaways games are also seasonal, and there will be a pet-themed version in the new year! It’s a great incentive for your Paypal donations, and a fun addition to holiday get-togethers, classroom parties, or just a fun activity on a snow day.

Tuna & Salmon (cats) – Tuna, a grey male tabby, and Salmon, a dainty black female, are a bonded pair, so they would love to find someone who will bring them both to the same home! These two are charmers, and won’t let you walk by without giving them some love. They both have a never-ending supply of face rubs, gentle paws pulling you closer, and purring loudly the whole time. They are both in the 1 to 3 year old range, and have been here since October, so they are ready to see new sights and meet their new best friend! Come visit them and the other cats here at FCAS anytime during our open hours!

Leo (dog) – Leo is a pitbull mix boy between 4 – 6 years old, and has a true rescue story. He had a rough time before coming here to FCAS, and was treated for severe skin conditions caused by a flea allergy when he joined us in September, along with a little reactivity related to other health issues. He is a sweet boy with lots of potential, and will need a kind human with a lot of patience and understanding to see his true beauty, investing time and love into him. Once he feels safe, he will be a loyal and healthy companion. Leo will need to continue a flea and tick regimen every month, and a little more training on the leash, as he really love to pull you around! Make an appointment to meet Leo today!

