KINGFIELD — Erica Luce, a second-grade teacher at Kingfield Elementary School, is transforming math instruction by blending engaging games, innovative strategies, and hands-on activities. Her approach ensures math is both accessible and meaningful for all students.

Luce incorporates a variety of games to teach math concepts and build fact fluency. A class favorite is Mobi, a math-focused variation of Bananagrams that challenges students to create equations using addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. “It’s a low-floor, high-ceiling game, meaning it works for students at many levels,” Luce explained.

Other games include dice-based activities inspired by Building Fact Fluency, a program from Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Students use tic-tac-toe boards and dice to practice strategies such as doubling numbers or adding and subtracting small values. “Our games are about strategies, not just answers,” Luce said. “We ask students what strategy they used to solve a problem. This helps them deepen their understanding.”

Students also enjoy money-focused games like coin bingo and Shut the Box, which combine practical math skills with fun. “This is our way of doing fact fluency without relying on flashcards,” Luce added.

This year, Luce’s class is using the free San Francisco Math curriculum, which emphasizes conceptual understanding and diverse problem-solving strategies. “One of their posters says, ‘The answers are important, but they are not the math.’ It’s all about how students got to their answer and showing their work,” Luce said. Another poster she appreciates states, “Errors are gifts that promote discussion,” fostering a growth mindset in her classroom.

Hands-on learning is another hallmark of Luce’s teaching. During a recent visit from the Maine Local Living School, students applied math skills to estimate and measure tree sections for a community footbridge. Younger students explored patterns and sorting by comparing oak leaves and acorns, reinforcing math concepts through nature-based activities.

While technology has a place in the classroom, Luce strives to minimize screen time. Her class occasionally uses E-Spark, a free online program that helps identify and fill learning gaps, but most math instruction is offline. “Kids are on screens way too much, so we focus on games, discussions, and hands-on work,” Luce said.

Luce also values strong communication with families, using the REMIND app to share updates, photos, and strategies. “Parents love to see what their children are working on. It helps them feel connected and better equipped to support learning at home,” she noted.

A parent volunteer joins the class every Tuesday and Thursday morning, further enriching the learning experience.

“We’re using a new math curriculum, lots of games, and hands-on activities,” Luce said. “It’s really cool to see the kids so engaged and excited about math.”

