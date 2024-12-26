KINGFIELD — Directors of Maine School Administrative District 58 voted Thursday, Dec. 19, to research needed repairs of school buildings and discuss them at another meeting before making any decisions.

The board reviewed the latest facilities assessment report, which listed two to three repair priority suggestions for each school.

Superintendent Laura Columbia and Director of Facilities Chip Gilbert presented the top priorities including roof leaks, doors being too easy to open when locked and mold on the exterior of buildings.

Director Brad Orbeton of Kingfield questioned whether it would be more cost effective to completely rebuild one or two schools rather than continue to make large repairs every year.

Safety was one of the biggest factors in prioritizing repairs, Columbia said.

Some recommendations from assessors were moved down on the priority list due to more urgent repairs done after the assessment was completed. One urgent need is the HVAC system at Phillips Elementary School. When the assessment was first done, heat wasn’t being used in the school yet, but after it got colder it became clear the system needs to be replaced. Gilbert said there is a grant to cover everything, including the design, system and installation, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 3. However, it would not be installed until the summer of 2025.

The air quality was tested after Gilbert found high levels of carbon dioxide [CO2] in one of the classrooms, but official results were not yet available. The results are to be provided by Air Quality Management Service.

Columbia said if those results showed the air quality is unsafe, the administration would hold an emergency meeting and take action. However, she said she does not anticipate that will be the outcome.

Orbeton suggested the district might save money in the long run if one or two schools were rebuilt entirely rather than patched up again and again. His suggestion was to rebuild Mt. Abram Regional High School and one other school in the district voted on by the most repairs needed.

Director Benjamin Davis of Kingfield said the board should focus on the issues at hand because grants would be needed to rebuild.

Director Mary Nodine of Kingfield said the town would have to vote to close the school.

