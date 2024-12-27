Husson University

BANGOR — Ashlynn Pease of Farmington, has been named to Husson University Online Dean’s List for Term Six of the 2023-2024 academic year. Pease is enrolled in Husson’s online BS Criminal Justice – BS Psychology program. Courses for full-time online undergraduate students are offered over the course of seven weeks. This accelerated timeframe provides adult learners with an opportunity to balance existing personal and professional commitments as they complete their studies.

Full-time online students who earn President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. President’s List: 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average; Dean’s List: 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average; Honor’s List: 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average.

