FARMINGTON — Transportation Director Richard Joseph praised his team for their dedication and outstanding work during the Dec. 10 Regional School Unit 9 board of directors meeting, highlighting accomplishments and celebrating recent initiatives.

“I’d like to start by thanking our support staff, drivers, and aides for a job well done, especially with the weather challenges this morning,” Joseph said. “Driving in winter is vastly different than in the summer — less sleep and more hazards. But the radio was super quiet, which means everyone was focused, hands on the wheel, and taking care of business.”

Joseph shared highlights from the department’s recent activities, including their participation in the Chester Greenwood Parade, where their float earned second place. “Three of our drivers walked in front of the bus as Sonny Bono, Cher, and Madonna. It was hilarious and well-received,” he said.

The transportation team is also deeply involved in community service with their “Stuff the Bus” initiative. Staff collected food, cleaning supplies, blankets, and toys for the local animal shelter. “We even sponsored two kennels at $150 each, with plaques from the bus drivers and custodial staff,” Joseph noted. “We’ve gathered a room full of supplies and will be sharing pictures in the next board report.”

Halloween brought creative festivities to the office, where staff embraced a “SpongeBob” theme. Joseph expressed gratitude for the schools and administrators for their thoughtful gestures during Bus Driver Appreciation Week, which included cakes, coffee, and signs from students at Academy Hill and G. D. Cushing schools.

Joseph also emphasized the department’s commitment to safety and professional development. “This year, we completed our CPA, CPR, and first aid training. Next year, we’ll focus on driver dynamics training for all our drivers.”

Joseph’s report underscored the dedication and community spirit of the transportation team, making it clear their contributions extend far beyond the road.

