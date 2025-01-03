FARMINGTON – Blake Hotchkiss, MSN, MBA, RN, VA-BC, has been appointed emergency department director at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital.

In this role, Hotchkiss oversees clinical activities within the unit to ensure the delivery of patient- and family-centered care. He also manages business operations and serves as a mentor and coach, fostering the professional growth of the care team.

Announcing the appointment Deanna Orfanidis, chief nursing officer said, “Blake has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his previous position as nurse manager. He has successfully led numerous initiatives and played a pivotal role in the planning of our emergency department renovation.”

The emergency department modernization project will enhance patient experience and accommodate increasing demand for care, reflecting Franklin Hospital’s commitment to meeting the needs of the community. The 18–24-month long project began in early December.

Hotchkiss completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Maine, followed by two master’s degrees—business administration and nursing leadership in health care systems—from Grand Canyon University. He is currently pursuing a doctor of nursing practice degree, with an anticipated graduation in 2026.

With 20 years of nursing experience spanning tertiary care and rural critical access hospitals, Hotchkiss brings extensive clinical expertise to his role. He is a seasoned public speaker with multiple research publications and authored several books related to vascular access best practices and ultrasound guided invasive procedures.

Reflecting on his approach to leadership, Hotchkiss shared, “Throughout my leadership career I have taken a collaborative approach, focusing on fundamentals of care and evidence-based practice standards. This back-to-the-basics approach is the guiding principle of how we serve our teams, patients and community.”

Hotchkiss resides in Wayne and enjoys spending time with his wife and four children doing outdoor activities such as sailing and hiking.

Copy the Story Link