FARMINGTON — Registration is required for workshops and can be done by calling Wears & Wares at 778-0262 or emailing beinspired@wearsandwares.net.

Imagining Beautiful Futures: Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon. Instructor – Sara Beech

Join Literacy Volunteers’ Executive Director Sara Beech in a unique workshop this January. Participants will create one-of-a-kind paper pieces or “zines” in this art-poetry-mini-zine-selfcare workshop inspired by Audre Lorde’s essay Poetry Is Not A Luxury. While all are welcome, including youth, this workshop is designed especially for folks who spend a lot of time helping others. No experience is necessary. All materials will be provided. Cost: $20. All proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers

Upcycling Fun, a Collaboration with Gold Leaf Institute. Wednesday and Thursday, January 15 and January 16, 2 to 4 p.m. (Snow days Tuesday and Wednesday, January 28 and 29) Instructor – Lisa Laflin. Gold Leaf Members – $15 Non Member – $40. Participants will be introduced to a variety of examples of upcycled objects. Over two days, they will then repurpose provided items into their own functional works of art. From shutters turned into folding screens to chest of drawers into a garden potting cart. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring additional items to use or share.

Nourish and Nurture: An evening of gentle yoga, fellowship, and food. Monday, January 27, 5:30 p.m. Instructor – Jennifer Stone. Cost – by donation. All donations will benefit the Wears & Wares Cares program. Experienced yoga instructor Jennifer Stone will lead participants in an introductory yoga session and discuss ways to de-stress in the new year. Healthy, detoxifying, refreshments will be shared.

Copy the Story Link