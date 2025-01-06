• A. Scotty Couture, 36, Jay, forgery, violation condition of release, Thursday, Dec. 19, in Farmington, $750 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Casey S. Petty, 20, China, assault, Friday, Dec. 20, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lacie J. Gagnon, 33, Jay, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Dec. 21, in Jay, released back to summons date of Feb. 8, Jay Police Department.

• Peter Wojtyna, 27, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Dec. 21, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Isaac Blodgett, 24, Mexico, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Dec. 22, in Oxford County, personal recognizance bail, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Angie M. Braley, 44, Livermore Falls, warrant two counts violation of bail, Monday, Dec. 23, in Oxford County, personal recognizance bail, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Hope S. Plaisted, 40, Ellwsworth, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Dec. 23, in Jay, taken to Hancock County Jail, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Larry E. Plaisted, 73, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Dec. 23, in Jay, $250 bail, taken to Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, Jay Police Department.

• Merrill D. Maceda, 36, Farmington, probation revocation, Thursday, Dec. 26, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Lisa E. Miniutti, 50, Wilton, violation conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Thursday, Dec. 26, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cierra A. Bond, 33, Kingston, New York, domestic violence assault, Friday, Dec. 27, in Kingfield, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brandy L. Campbell, 44, Phillips, disorderly conduct-loud unreasonable noise, violation condition of release, Saturday, Dec. 28, in Phillips, $500 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Evan A. Gouger, 34, Dexter, operating under the influence, Saturday, Dec. 28, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Patricia D. West, 65, Wilton, operating under the influence, Monday, Dec. 30, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Taylor, L. Howard, 22, Chesterville, assault, Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Ryan Mayo, 41, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault, two counts of violation condition of release, Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Audrey L. Condon, 37, Jay, probation hold, Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Dahlon, J. Campbell, warrants criminal trespass, violation condition of release, failure to appear, Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Jay, $550 bail, Jay Police Department.

• John Gund, 52, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing, aggravated reckless conduct, Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Seth Tompkins, 46, Sugar Island, disorderly conduct-loud unreasonable noise, Jan. 1, 2025, in Carrabassett Valley, $300 unsecured bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Christopher Mondor, 49, Farmington, violation condition of release, Thursday, Jan. 2, in Farmington, $400 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Dahlon Campbell, 35, Jay, operating after suspension, failure to stop for law enforcement officer, driving to endanger, three counts of violation condition of release, Friday, Jan. 3, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Patrick Rogers, 40, Farmington, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, Friday, Jan. 3, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan Galouch, 40, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal restraint, Sunday, Jan. 5, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Zachary Demars, 28, Carthage, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Jan. 5, in Carthage, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

