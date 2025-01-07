PERU — The town of Peru has met its goal of being able to utilize its new highway garage this winter, with the construction done by CWT Builders of Peru.
The building is a one-story, wood-frame garage with a loft for offices in one corner. The garage has a concrete floor with radiant heat and a metal roof on the same site on the Peru Center Road, where fire destroyed the facility Jan. 27, 2023.
It replaces the 33-year-old building that was 2,400 square feet and deemed too small for the department.
