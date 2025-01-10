FARMINGTON — Back by popular demand! Doug Protsik returns to the Emery Community Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m., to lend his “Old Time Piano” masterfulness to a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s silent film, “The Gold Rush”.

Charlie Chaplin, The Little Tramp, plays The Lone Prospector who, during the Klondike Gold Rush, becomes lost in a blizzard and trapped in a cabin with two other men without food. Forced to eat a shoe and trespassing bear, he finds himself in a desperate situation.

Chaplin, believing tragedies and comedies were not that far apart, drew inspiration from the Klondike Gold Rush and the story of the Donner Party who, while trapped in the Sierra Nevada, were driven to eat leather from their shoes and even cannibalism. Chaplin decided that the “little Tramp” should become a gold-digger who joins a brave optimist determined to face all the pitfalls associated with the search for gold, such as sickness, hunger, cold, loneliness or the possibility that he may at any time be attacked by a grizzly.

Admission to the event is $20, with free entry for those aged 18 and under (through our Arts Inspire Youth program, funded through the generosity of the Maine Community Foundation and Onion Foundation), as well as for UMF students. Due to expected high demand, it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance online at www.artsfarmington.org, although a limited number will be available at the door. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is made possible by ArtsFarmington, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington, with support from the Onion Foundation and Maine Community Foundation. All are welcome, with a flexible payment option ensuring accessibility for everyone interested in experiencing this classic masterpiece in a unique setting.

Copy the Story Link