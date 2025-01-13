Saint Michael’s



COLCHESTER, VT— Kasey L. Burns of Jay was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College for the Fall 2024 semester. Students who complete at least 12 credits of classes and achieve a grade point average of at least 3.5 in a particular semester are cited on the Dean’s List for that semester.

WNEU

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Western New England University (WNE) is proud to announce Nathan Miller of Winthrop has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. Miller is one of over 750 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Miller is working toward a BSE in Mechanical Engineering.

