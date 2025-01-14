LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday, Jan. 7, unanimously approved license renewals for four medical cannabis facilities.

The four facilities are BJ’s Cannabis, 75 Main Street, owned by Robert Tarrant of Livermore; Fish Meadow Cannabis, 93 Main St., owned by Christopher Shea of Livermore Falls; The Local Joint, 7 Baldwin St., owned by Roger Moulton of Livermore Falls; and The Pharm, 72 Main St., owned by Mark Mancini of Jay.

BJ’s Cannabis application fee has been paid, there are no issues and town officials had signed off on the renewal, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said. When asked if there had been any complaints or issues, she replied there were none.

“They are very low profile,” Selectman Bruce Peary noted.

The fee has been paid, no complaints and officials signed off for Fish Meadow Cannabis, Castonguay noted.

Long said he has received some complaints about the smell. “I think that’s when they are going into Food City next door,” he stated. He asked the town manager to ask the code enforcement officer, perhaps the police department to investigate the smell. Otherwise he had no complaints.

Chair William Kenniston said he had heard complaints last year about the strong smell out back, but nothing recently.

No questions were raised about The Local Joint or The Pharm.

“If I didn’t know better, I wouldn’t even know it was there,” Long said of The Pharm.

“It is pretty quiet,” Kenniston noted. “That’s the one in the plaza.”

