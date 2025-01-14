FAYETTE — The Fayette All Age Friendly Committee [FAAFC] hosted a community meeting last month to discuss practical strategies for preventing slips, trips, and falls, offering attendees actionable steps to create safer homes and environments.

Deb Dubord, FAAFC member, shared a comprehensive guide to fall prevention, emphasizing the importance of home safety. Key recommendations included securing rugs with double-sided tape, arranging furniture to ensure clear pathways, and using stable chairs with armrests. Dubord also advised bright lighting to minimize glare and the use of nightlights for better visibility.

“Even small changes can make a big difference,” Dubord said, highlighting the need for proper handrails on stairways, removing clutter, and addressing potential hazards like loose carpeting or protruding roots in outdoor areas.

Dubord also pointed out less obvious risks, such as a single step. “People often trip when there is only one single step,” she said. Additionally, she advised attendees to consider their footwear. “Don’t wear shoes that you slip on,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of sturdy, slip-resistant footwear.

For carrying items, Dubord recommended breaking up loads to reduce the risk of imbalance. “Take two trips instead of one large load,” she suggested.

Attendees also shared personal strategies to navigate potential risks. One woman suggested putting items in a pillowcase to toss them downstairs safely, with the group joking, “Just don’t put breakables in the pillowcase.” Another attendee said, “I hold the railing and go down the stairs backwards to the basement,” explaining their method for safely descending steep steps.

Additional safety tips

To create a safer environment, consider the following practical safety measures:

Indoor Safety

• Carpets and Rugs: Use short, dense carpet and secure rugs with double-sided tape or non-skid backing to prevent tripping.

• Furniture Arrangement: Place furniture to allow easy navigation and keep pathways clear of clutter.

• Lighting: Provide bright lighting throughout the home and reduce glare with lampshades. Install nightlights in hallways and bathrooms for nighttime visibility.

• Stair Safety:

o Install handrails on both sides of stairs.

o Ensure stairs are evenly spaced and clear of clutter.

o Use securely adhered, non-slip carpet on stairs.

o Install light switches at the top and bottom of stairs for better visibility.

• Step Stools: Use sturdy step stools with handrails to safely reach high places.

• Bathroom Safety:

o Install at least two grab bars on bathroom walls.

o Use rubber mats or strips in bathtubs and showers to prevent slipping.

o Consider a raised toilet seat with handrails for added stability.

o Floor spills and wax: Clean spills immediately to prevent slipping, and avoid using floor wax.

o Countertop climbing: Never stand on countertops to reach high objects.

Outdoor Safety

• Paths and steps: Keep outdoor pathways brightly lit and free of debris. Install handrails on outdoor steps for added stability.

• Winter maintenance: Spread sand or salt on icy steps and walkways to reduce the risk of slipping.

• Protruding roots: Remove tree roots or other trip hazards from outdoor areas to ensure a clear path.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of planning ahead for aging in place, referencing resources such as the National Institute on Aging’s home safety checklist and local support services. Programs like the weekly yoga session at the local library, which focuses on balance and stability training, were also mentioned as valuable tools for fall prevention.

The next FAAFC meeting will focus on financial safety, with details to be announced.

