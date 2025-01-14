FAYETTE — A group of quilters meets at Starling Hall every first Tuesday of the month to work on and discuss their projects, as well as socialize. The quilting group is co-hosted by Fayette’s All Ages Friendly Committee.

The description on the Facebook event invited quilters to “bring their machine and project(s). Stay for a few minutes or the entire time, share ideas and socialize, make a new friend too!”

“This is an informal group and all are welcome. We’re hopeful we will see many new faces this winter that enjoy quilting,” said FAAFC member Lori Beaulieu.

Lacy Badeau assists with set up, take down, and general support during the quilting event. She shared that the quilt group met for the first time in September.

“I am definitely not an experienced quilter by any stretch,” said Badeau. “So it’s been interesting to see people and how they do things. I think even the most experienced people can learn things from other people.”

The next quilting group event will be held at Starling Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all are welcome, including those from surrounding towns.

For more events at Starling Hall, visit the Friends of Starling Hall website: https://starlinghall.org/hall-calendar.

Copy the Story Link