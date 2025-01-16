FARMINGTON — After two votes, selectmen on Jan. 14 named Lance Harvell to fill a vacant seat on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors.

An election will be held March 24 for a term that beings July 1.

Harvell succeeds Todd ‘Will’ Jones, who was elected in 2024 and left the position in December 2024 due to increasing work commitments.

Harvell and former Director Doug Dunlap submitted applications.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil moved for Dunlap to fill the vacancy. Dunlap has experience, can hold his own, O’Neil said.

Chairperson Joshua Bell referred to the application which stated Dunlap did not plan to seek election for the position.

“Lance took out papers for the permanent position,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. That seat and one other will be decided, two people have taken out papers so far, she noted.

Selectmen Richard Morton and O’Neil voted in favor of Dunlap. Matthew Smith, Byron Staples and Bell were opposed.

Smith then nominated Harvell. The vote was 4-1 with O’Neil opposed.

