FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, after two votes named Lance Harvell as interim to fill the Regional School Unit 9 director seat vacated by Todd ‘Will’ Jones in December.

Jones, who was elected in 2023, stepped down due to increasing work commitments.

Harvell and former director Doug Dunlap had submitted applications.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil moved for Dunlap to fill the vacancy until July 1 when the person elected on March 24 would begin.

Dunlap has experience, can hold his own, O’Neil said. It would leave the field open for anyone wishing to seek the seat, he noted.

Chair Joshua Bell referred to the application which stated Dunlap did not plan to seek election for the position.

Advertisement

“Lance took out papers for the permanent position,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. That seat and one other will be decided, two people have taken out papers so far, she noted.

Bell said he didn’t have anything against either candidate, suggested going with the person interested in seeking the position.

O’Neil noted that could salt the election for Harvell.

Selectmen Richard Morton and O’Neil voted in favor of Dunlap filling the interim. Selectmen Matthew Smith, Byron Staples and Bell were opposed.

Smith then nominated Harvell. “I don’t believe we are salting the election,” he said. “I don’t think we are giving him a leg up. I am looking for the best representation for the town of Farmington, that is all I care about. I don’t look at the people. Believe me, Lance and I have battled mightily over the years.”

The interim is a chance to gain more experience, get time in, get a foot in the door and come up to speed, Staples noted.

The vote for Harvell was 4-1 with O’Neil opposed.

Copy the Story Link