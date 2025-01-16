CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Maine Huts and Trails is a nonprofit organization with the mission of making the outdoors accessible to all.

Strategic Content and Media Manager Erika Johnson and Youth and Community Program Manager Sam Shirley met with The Franklin Journal to talk about what Maine Huts and Trails has to offer.

During the winter time, there are three trailheads open to the public: the Stratton Brook/Rt 27 Trailhead, Airport Trailhead, and Flagstaff Hut/Long Fall Dam Trailhead.

“We have a system of four backcountry lodges that are connected by a system of 50 miles of non-motorized trails in the winter time,” said Shirley. “This winter we have three huts that are open for winter stays and anyone can come and reserve individual bunks to stay in and the trails between the huts are groomed for cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking.” Meals are provided on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the wintertime, he said.

Other services including gear shuttles and equipment rentals are available as well. Prices for full-service hut stays in the winter can range from $87 to $139 for adults and $55 and $82 for youth twelve and under depending on which hut and how long the stay. However, the trails themselves are free to use by the public.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Huts and Trails was forced to reset and reassess their mission. They created a youth and community program and made it their mission to make the outdoors accessible to people of all backgrounds through their program. Through this, they do outreach to schools and underserved community groups, offering discounts on stays and equipment rentals. These opportunities typically take place between May and November.

Shirley stressed that the program works with groups of all backgrounds including immigrant, indigenous, and LGBTQ+ groups. He said that they are currently looking into making their huts and trails more accessible for those with mobility issues.

“We offer base discounts for school groups and the really exciting thing that we’ve developed these last few years is the Youth and Community Experience Fund, and this is funded by grants from businesses and small donation [from] businesses as well as individuals to help get these groups out there,” said Shirley.

The program allows these groups to get outside, but not have to give up the comforts and privacy of indoor living. It offers the opportunity to learn about nature and experience team building as well.

Mitchell DelFrate, program manager at Trekkers told The Franklin Journal in a phone interview that their collaboration with Maine Huts and Trails was unique. Trekkers is a program based in Rockland serving seventh through twelfth graders in the midcoast area.

“We had a great time. We do a lot of weekend trips with our students and it was really unique to hike out to this really beautiful remote spot and spend the weekend at the cabin,” DelFrate said. “We hiked out in the dark and so the next day, to wake up and see where we were and the surrounding area was like a really great moment.” He said that they did a lot of team building during their time there.

Johnson said that as a nonprofit organization, any money that Maine Huts and Trails receives goes to trail maintenance, programs, and staff. They also collaborate with the University of Maine at Farmington for students to work and intern.

For more information on Maine Huts and Trails visit their website at mainehuts.org. To reserve a stay at a hut call [207] 265-2400.

