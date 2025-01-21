FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday elected Commissioner Thomas Skolfield of Weld as vice chairman of the commission.

Robert “Bob” Carlton of Freeman Township was elected chairman of the commission at its Jan. 7 meeting.

Skolfield suggested that commissioners develop protocols and ground rules for board meetings. That includes but is not limited to dress code, decorum, conduct, procedure and breaks during the meeting. They would also set rules for if a meeting goes longer than anticipated or discussions get heated — commissioners could follow the protocols set forth in the rules, Skolfield said.

Skolfield said he thought it was important to establish goals and meeting standards.

“I like the idea of the Pledge of Allegiance” being said at the beginning meetings, he said.

As far as meeting attire, he said, he likes the idea of business casual.

Advertisement

All commissioners wore suit jackets and a tie or bow tie during the last two meetings. Skolfield also suggested setting lengths of the meetings.

It was also suggested that questions should go through the chairman.

Both Skolfield and Commissioner Thomas Saviello of Wilton, both former legislators, said these types of rules were established when they were in the Legislature. Saviello passed out examples of the rules.

Commissioner Fenwick Fowler of Farmington said rules were established for the Farmington Budget Committee. He said they take 10 minutes at the end of each meeting to help decide what will be on the agenda at the next meeting.

Another suggestion that came up after the discussion on rules and protocols is if a commissioner and another commissioner meet for breakfast or lunch and discussed county business to report that to the administrator.

The board plans to develop ideas for rules and protocols.

Advertisement

In other business

Commissioners voted to authorize all part-time elected officials to enroll in the health insurance at their own cost above and beyond the stipend amount they receive in lieu of taking benefits.

The commissioners receive a stipend for health, dental and vision and pay for the additional cost of health insurance out of their own pockets. In the commissioners case this year, if they didn’t take the benefits, they would receive $6,845 in addition to their $12,000 salary.

The stipend would pay for dental and vision insurance, county Administrator Amy Bernard said. The health insurance costs more, she added, and the stipend wouldn’t cover all of it.

The interested party would have to pay for additional cost out-of-pocket.

In action following an executive session, the board voted to draft a request for qualifications for a consultant to do a culture check at the county government level.

Copy the Story Link