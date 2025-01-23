FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors approved a field trip to the Canary Islands for 13 Mt. Blue High School students as part of the school’s International Student Program.

Mt. Blue High School social studies teacher Matthew Fournier, Assistant Principal Todd Demmons and Principal Joel Smith presented the proposal at the Jan. 14 board meeting. The trip, scheduled for Easter weekend in mid-April, aims to provide students with an immersive cultural and educational experience.

“This is part of our efforts to expand students’ horizons beyond Franklin County,” Smith said. “We created the Culture Club as a way to experience different things than they might see here. Our international students bring so much to this community, and we want to take what we’re learning from them and explore other places.”

Smith emphasized the broader goals of the program. “I spoke in June about engaging students at Mt. Blue to experience different things they wouldn’t see in Franklin County,” he said. “We have a plan to attend a hockey game, and we’re considering a trip to Boston. This is one of many efforts to give kids experiences beyond our borders.”

The trip builds on a sister-school relationship established last year when students from an international school in the Canary Islands visited Franklin County, stayed with local families, and participated in classes at Mt. Blue High School.

The upcoming trip will include visits to the sister school, described as an English-speaking international school with about 400-500 students ranging in age from 3 to 18 years old. The American School of Las Palmas was founded in 1967.

“The school in the Canary Islands is different from ours,” Fournier said. “It’s an international school with a lot of international students.” He noted that they speak English.

The cost of the trip is about $2,500 per student, with the program subsidizing a portion of the expense. Families will pay $1,500 per student, with a payment plan option.

“We had up to 50 students express interest initially,” Fournier explained. “Eventually, the group was capped at 13 due to pre-purchasing and reserving tickets.” Most participants are students whose families hosted the Canary Islands visitors last year.

The only expense to the district will be the cost of substitute teachers for two days, which Superintendent Christian Elkington estimated at less than $1,000.

Board member Jeffrey Robinson motioned to approve the trip and the motion passed.

“This trip is one of many opportunities we’re pursuing to help Mt. Blue students gain meaningful experiences beyond Franklin County,” Smith said.

